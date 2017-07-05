Orioles' Chris Tillman: Could pitch before All-Star break

Tillman is an option to pitch against the Twins this weekend, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Tillman's wife gave birth to their baby Tuesday night, so the 29-year-old is hoping to get a side session in with Double-A Bowie on Thursday in order to be available to pitch over the weekend if needed. He's compiled an unimpressive 1-5 record with a 7.90 ERA and 2.14 WHIP in 11 starts this season, so the Orioles could ultimately choose to use him as a long relief option rather than reinsert him into the rotation, though that's still undecided at this point.

