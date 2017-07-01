Orioles' Chris Tillman: Doesn't factor into decision Friday

Tillman (1-5) allowed two runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out five across five innings in a no-decision Friday against the Rays.

Tillman gave up a two-run homer to Wilson Ramos in the second inning, but otherwise held the Rays in check, though the Orioles had to score a run after his departure to take him off the hook for a potential loss. This was the first time in six outings that he's allowed fewer than five runners to cross the plate, and his 7.90 ERA makes him a difficult player to use in fantasy lineups. He'll make his next start Wednesday against the Brewers.