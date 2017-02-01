Tillman says he's "confident" the shoulder issues that plagued him in 2016 will not be an issue moving forward, MASN Sports reports.

Tillman went 16-6 with a 3.77 ERA over 172 innings last season. He spent time late in the year on the disabled list with right shoulder bursitis. The right-hander returned to go 1-1 with a 3.79 ERA in his last four regular-season starts. "We worked hard this offseason to make sure it's behind me. A lot more shoulder stuff (exercises) than I'm used to, but we worked hard and I'm pretty confident it's behind me," he said.