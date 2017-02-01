Orioles' Chris Tillman: Feels confident shoulder issues are solved
Tillman says he's "confident" the shoulder issues that plagued him in 2016 will not be an issue moving forward, MASN Sports reports.
Tillman went 16-6 with a 3.77 ERA over 172 innings last season. He spent time late in the year on the disabled list with right shoulder bursitis. The right-hander returned to go 1-1 with a 3.79 ERA in his last four regular-season starts. "We worked hard this offseason to make sure it's behind me. A lot more shoulder stuff (exercises) than I'm used to, but we worked hard and I'm pretty confident it's behind me," he said.
More News
-
Orioles' Chris Tillman: Avoids arbitration with Orioles•
-
Orioles' Chris Tillman: Tabbed as Wild Card starter•
-
Orioles' Chris Tillman: Bounces back in final start of 2016•
-
Orioles' Chris Tillman: To make next start Wednesday•
-
Orioles' Chris Tillman: Chased early by Red Sox•
-
Orioles' Chris Tillman: Takes loss versus Rays on Saturday.•