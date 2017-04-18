Tillman (shoulder) pitched 2.2 innings in a rehab start for Double-A Bowie on Monday, The Baltimore Sun reports.

Tillman was shaky, as he allowed a homer and a walk and didn't hit his goal of three innings within his pitch count. That said, it was most important that Tillman prove his shoulder bursitis was sufficiently healed to pitch, and he reported no problems after the start. He is currently on pace to make his major league season debut in early May.