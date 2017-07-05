Orioles' Chris Tillman: Placed on paternity list

Tillman was put on paternity leave Wednesday.

Tillman was originally scheduled to pitch against the Brewers on Wednesday, but will miss the start due to the birth of his first child. Jayson Aquino is on his way up from Triple-A Norfolk to start in his place, and Tillman is not in line to make another start until after the All-Star break.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast