Orioles' Chris Tillman: Placed on paternity list
Tillman was put on paternity leave Wednesday.
Tillman was originally scheduled to pitch against the Brewers on Wednesday, but will miss the start due to the birth of his first child. Jayson Aquino is on his way up from Triple-A Norfolk to start in his place, and Tillman is not in line to make another start until after the All-Star break.
