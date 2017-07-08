Orioles' Chris Tillman: Reinstated from paternity leave

Tillman was reinstated from the paternity list Saturday.

Wade Miley will be taking Tillman's starting spot for Saturday's tilt with Minnesota, as Buck Showalter felt the right-hander just wasn't ready after attending the birth of his first child. His next start will come after the All-Star break, likely against the Cubs, though the team may decide to use to him out of the bullpen sometime this weekend. Tillman will be looking to shake off a rough first half of the season, in which he posted a 7.90 ERA and .362 BAA over 11 starts after missing over a month due to shoulder troubles.