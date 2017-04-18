Orioles' Chris Tillman: Sets target for regular-season debut
Tillman (shoulder) is expected to transfer to Single-A Frederick on Saturday for his next rehab start, and the Orioles are hopeful he'll be ready to make his regular-season debut on May 2 in Boston, Rich Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
In his first rehab start for Double-A Bowie, the right-hander dealt 42 pitches over 2.2 innings while watching his fastball top out at 90 mph. Tillman hopes to push his pitch count up to 55 when he throws Saturday, but he hasn't been told anything official yet. It's rare to find a staff's ace available on waivers, yet the 29-year-old has slipped through the cracks in many mixed leagues due to his injury. Now is the time to scoop up Tillman -- who won 16 games while boasting a 7.3 K/9 over 30 starts last season -- off waivers if he's still available.
