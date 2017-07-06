Orioles' Chris Tillman: Tabbed for Saturday return
Tillman is expected to return from the paternity list Saturday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
This is good news for the Orioles, although there is some speculation that he could return as a long reliever instead of as a starter at first. Saturday's starter is still up in the air, although reports at this time seem to be pointing toward Wade Miley getting the nod over Tillman. No official word has come out yet on this matter, so keep an eye out for further developments as Saturday's start time approaches.
