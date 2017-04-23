Orioles' Chris Tillman: Two rehab starts down, one to go
Tillman's second rehab start with Double-A Bowie went off without a hitch Saturday, and he will make what's expected to be his final rehab outing Thursday for High-A Frederick, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Tillman allowed three consecutive hits to open Saturday's game -- all against left-handed hitters. After having his fastball blasted over the right field fence in the second inning, Tillman settled in and retired 10 of the final 12 batters he faced. On a brighter note, the righty saw his fastball up a tick from his previous assignment, and appears to be on track to pitch for the Orioles in Boston on May 2.
More News
-
Orioles' Chris Tillman: Starting for Double-A Bowie on Saturday•
-
Orioles' Chris Tillman: Sets target for regular-season debut•
-
Orioles' Chris Tillman: Makes first rehab start at Double-A•
-
Orioles' Chris Tillman: Rehab assignment on tap•
-
Orioles' Chris Tillman: Throws 25 pitches in extended ST start•
-
Orioles' Chris Tillman: Live BP goes well•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...
-
Bumgarner injury: Fantasy fallout
What does Madison Bumgarner's injury mean in Fantasy and what potential replacement options...
-
Week 4: Ranking two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start possibilities off the waiver wire this week. Scott White shares...
-
Things to know: Week 4 storylines
The schedule. The matchups. Strikeout trends. Velocity tidbits. Chris Towers runs you through...
-
Danny Duffy: Ace or a wild card?
Depending on how you look at him, you can be optimistic or pessimistic about Danny Duffy's...
-
Podcast: Legit-O-Meter, Week 4
Nearly three weeks in, it might be time to cut some players loose. Should you be dropping guys...