Tillman's second rehab start with Double-A Bowie went off without a hitch Saturday, and he will make what's expected to be his final rehab outing Thursday for High-A Frederick, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Tillman allowed three consecutive hits to open Saturday's game -- all against left-handed hitters. After having his fastball blasted over the right field fence in the second inning, Tillman settled in and retired 10 of the final 12 batters he faced. On a brighter note, the righty saw his fastball up a tick from his previous assignment, and appears to be on track to pitch for the Orioles in Boston on May 2.