Orioles' Chris Tillman: Will miss Wednesday's scheduled start
Tillman (personal) won't join the Orioles in time for his scheduled start Wednesday against the Brewers, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.
The Orioles aren't expected to announce the transaction until Wednesday, but Tillman, who remains in Baltimore awaiting the birth of his first child, is expected to be placed on the paternity list while Jayson Aquino is called up from Triple-A Norfolk in a corresponding move to make a spot start. Tillman isn't scheduled for another start prior to the All-Star break, and though he could meet up with the team in Minnesota for its four-game series over the weekend, he likely hasn't performed well enough this season to jump another starter in the rotation. Instead, look for Tillman to be available in long relief if he joins the team for the series with the Twins.
