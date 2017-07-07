Orioles' Chris Tillman: Will not start Saturday

Tillman will not be Saturday's starter against the Twins, instead, Wade Miley will toe the rubber for the second contest of a three-game set, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Tillman will still return from the paternity list Saturday, and could be available out of the bullpen for relief in case Miley has another bad outing. Manager Buck Showalter felt as though Tillman wasn't prepared heading into this weekend, and will wait to give the right-hander another start until after the All-Star break.