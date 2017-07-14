Orioles' Chris Tillman: Will start Monday against Rangers

Tillman will make his first start of the second half Monday at home against Texas, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

The righty hasn't pitched since June 30 as he was placed on the paternity list before the break. After a delayed start to the campaign, Tillman owns an ugly 7.90 ERA and 2.14 WHIP (1-5 record) through 11 games. He logged just one quality start prior to the Midsummer Classic, but hopes to return to last season's form (16 wins in 30 starts) when he toes the rubber to kick off the second half Monday.