Satterwhite signed a minor league contract with the Orioles on Monday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Satterwhite tossed 18 frames for Triple-A Salt Lake last season, also pitching in Japan to solid results. The Orioles will give the 29-year-old another shot with an MLB organization, though it's unclear if his contract comes with an invite to spring training. If he were to sneak into a 25-man roster spot, Satterwhite would likely serve in a middle relief for Baltimore.