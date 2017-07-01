Orioles' Cody Sedlock: Lands on disabled list
Sedlock is headed to the 7-day DL with a right elbow flexor strain, retroactive to June 29, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Sedlock is looking at about a month out of the rotation due to the elbow injury, but could face an extended period of time depending on the reevaluation. During 13 starts with High-A Frederick this season, Sedlock has posted a 6.86 ERA with a 1.76 WHIP over the course of 59 innings of work during his first season at the High-A level.
