Sedlock is headed to the 7-day DL with a right elbow flexor strain, retroactive to June 29, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Sedlock is looking at about a month out of the rotation due to the elbow injury, but could face an extended period of time depending on the reevaluation. During 13 starts with High-A Frederick this season, Sedlock has posted a 6.86 ERA with a 1.76 WHIP over the course of 59 innings of work during his first season at the High-A level.