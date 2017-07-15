Sedlock (elbow) tossed a 30-pitch bullpen session Saturday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Sedlock landed on the disabled list with a right elbow flexor strain at the beginning of the month, and is slowly nearing his return to the mound. The 22-year-old said that his arm "felt good" following the session, and he should be able to ramp up his progression over the course of the next week before coming back to High-A Frederick.