Gentry went 2-for-5 with a home run, his first of the season, and three RBI in Sunday's win over Toronto.

Hitting from the leadoff spot, the outfielder overcame an awful 1-for-12 start with a big performance in Sunday's slugfest. Gentry is still hitting just .118/.211/.176 with five strikeouts over his first 11 games, though. He'll continue to see increased playing time while Joey Rickard (finger) is sidelined; however, Gentry's not expected to get routine at-bats, which limits his appeal.