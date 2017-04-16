Gentry will start in left field and lead off for the Orioles in Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.

So long as Joey Rickard (finger) remains on the disabled list, it looks like Gentry will serve as the Orioles' leadoff hitter against left-handed pitching. That may give him some appeal as a punt-play option in the outfield for DFS, but Gentry's 1-for-12 start to the season and his standing in the short end of a platoon in left field with Hyun Soo Kim limit his attractiveness in most season-long leagues.