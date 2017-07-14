Gentry cleared waivers and was assigned outright to Triple-A Norfolk on Friday.

A spot was needed for the returning Chris Davis (oblique), and Gentry was the roster casualty. It makes sense as Gentry is mostly limited to the outfield corners, defensively, and he's hit just .175/.273/.263 in 48 games this season. The 33-year-old will look to get on track with Norfolk and earn his way back onto the 40-man before the end of the season.