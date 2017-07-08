Orioles' Craig Gentry: Will start Saturday
Gentry is starting in right field and hitting ninth Saturday against Minnesota.
The 33-year-old will make his fifth start since returning to the big-league club on June 20 (17 games). With a brutal .185 batting average through 46 contests this season, Gentry is no more than a punt play Saturday in daily leagues.
