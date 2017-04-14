Orioles' Damien Magnifico: Dealt to Orioles
Magnifico was traded to the Orioles on Thursday in exchange for an International Signing Bonus Slot.
MASN's Roch Kubatko adds that Magnifico was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk after being added to Baltimore's 40-man roster. Magnifico had been in the Brewers' organization since 2012, but was designated for assignment earlier in the week to clear a spot on the 40-man for fellow reliever David Goforth. The newly acquired Magnifico figures to slot into Triple-A Norfolk's bullpen.
More News
-
Brewers' Damien Magnifico: Sent to minors•
-
Brewers' Damien Magnifico: Optioned to minor-league camp•
-
Brewers' Damien Magnifico: Recalled Tuesday•
-
Brewers' Damien Magnifico: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Brewers' Damien Magnifico: Called up by Brewers•
-
Brewers' Damien Magnifico: Optioned to minor-league camp•
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames showing potential
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...
-
Adjusting to life with the 10-day DL
So the major-league DL is 10 days now instead of 15. Big deal, right? Maybe not, but Scott...
-
Bundy's two very different starts
Chris Towers revisits the much-hyped former prospect after his first two starts of the sea...
-
How to replace Posey, Sanchez
What little depth existed at catcher has already taken a massive hit. Scott White searches...
-
Podcast: Garrett, Suarez, Triggs
It's a great day to play the waiver wire because some starting pitchers starred last night...