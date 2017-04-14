Magnifico was traded to the Orioles on Thursday in exchange for an International Signing Bonus Slot.

MASN's Roch Kubatko adds that Magnifico was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk after being added to Baltimore's 40-man roster. Magnifico had been in the Brewers' organization since 2012, but was designated for assignment earlier in the week to clear a spot on the 40-man for fellow reliever David Goforth. The newly acquired Magnifico figures to slot into Triple-A Norfolk's bullpen.