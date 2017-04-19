Alvarez (elbow) underwent successful Tommy John surgery Tuesday, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.

Alvarez, who recently converted from an outfielder to a pitcher, was plagued by elbow soreness this spring and ultimately decided to undergo Tommy John surgery. He'll look to return sometime during the 2018 season.

