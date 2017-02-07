Alvarez will get a chance this spring to earn an outfield reserve spot on the 25-man roster, Steve Gardner of USA Today Sports reports.

Alvarez, a 28-year-old power-hitting outfielder, made his MLB debut in 2015, going 7-for-29 with a home run in 12 games for the Orioles. Last season, he appeared in just two games, hitting a double and drawing a walk in four plate appearances. The Cuban-native has smashed 31 homers and amassed 160 RBI over his past two minor league seasons split between Double-A Bowie and Triple-A Norfolk. Alvarez will be the underdog in a spring battle with Joey Rickard and Christian Walker for one of the team's final roster spots.

