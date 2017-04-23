O'Day recorded his first save of the season during Saturday's win over Boston.

With Zach Britton (forearm) on the disabled list, the Orioles continue to turn to a patchwork bullpen to finish off games. O'Day was the beneficiary Saturday, but Brad Brach also has three saves. Brach is probably the better short-term option, but it isn't out of the question to roster O'Day, either. Britton's return timetable is still uncertain, and Baltimore is off to a 12-4 start, so there should continue to be plenty of save opportunities to go around.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories