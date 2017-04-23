Orioles' Darren O'Day: Collects one-out save
O'Day recorded his first save of the season during Saturday's win over Boston.
With Zach Britton (forearm) on the disabled list, the Orioles continue to turn to a patchwork bullpen to finish off games. O'Day was the beneficiary Saturday, but Brad Brach also has three saves. Brach is probably the better short-term option, but it isn't out of the question to roster O'Day, either. Britton's return timetable is still uncertain, and Baltimore is off to a 12-4 start, so there should continue to be plenty of save opportunities to go around.
More News
-
Orioles' Darren O'Day: In mix for save chances?•
-
Orioles' Darren O'Day: Notches first hold of 2017•
-
Orioles' Darren O'Day: Makes no excuse for ugly start•
-
Orioles' Darren O'Day: Available out of bullpen Wednesday•
-
Orioles' Darren O'Day: Still dealing with flu bug•
-
Orioles' Darren O'Day: Will be available Monday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...
-
Bumgarner injury: Fantasy fallout
What does Madison Bumgarner's injury mean in Fantasy and what potential replacement options...
-
Week 4: Ranking two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start possibilities off the waiver wire this week. Scott White shares...
-
Things to know: Week 4 storylines
The schedule. The matchups. Strikeout trends. Velocity tidbits. Chris Towers runs you through...
-
Danny Duffy: Ace or a wild card?
Depending on how you look at him, you can be optimistic or pessimistic about Danny Duffy's...
-
Podcast: Legit-O-Meter, Week 4
Nearly three weeks in, it might be time to cut some players loose. Should you be dropping guys...