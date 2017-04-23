O'Day recorded his first save of the season during Saturday's win over Boston.

With Zach Britton (forearm) on the disabled list, the Orioles continue to turn to a patchwork bullpen to finish off games. O'Day was the beneficiary Saturday, but Brad Brach also has three saves. Brach is probably the better short-term option, but it isn't out of the question to roster O'Day, either. Britton's return timetable is still uncertain, and Baltimore is off to a 12-4 start, so there should continue to be plenty of save opportunities to go around.