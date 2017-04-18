According to O'Day's teammate, Brad Brach, manager Buck Showalter said Tuesday that he will not be naming a fill-in closer, Eduardo Encina of the Baltimore Sun reports.

Chances are, Brach will be the primary replacement for Zach Britton (forearm) in the ninth inning, but Showalter seems to be keeping the door open for others to see save chances. The skipper suggested he will handle the ninth on a case-by-case basis. O'Day has struggled in the early going this season and his control has been slipping in recent years, but he has plenty of high-leverage experience.