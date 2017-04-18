Orioles' Darren O'Day: In mix for save chances?
According to O'Day's teammate, Brad Brach, manager Buck Showalter said Tuesday that he will not be naming a fill-in closer, Eduardo Encina of the Baltimore Sun reports.
Chances are, Brach will be the primary replacement for Zach Britton (forearm) in the ninth inning, but Showalter seems to be keeping the door open for others to see save chances. The skipper suggested he will handle the ninth on a case-by-case basis. O'Day has struggled in the early going this season and his control has been slipping in recent years, but he has plenty of high-leverage experience.
More News
-
Orioles' Darren O'Day: Notches first hold of 2017•
-
Orioles' Darren O'Day: Makes no excuse for ugly start•
-
Orioles' Darren O'Day: Available out of bullpen Wednesday•
-
Orioles' Darren O'Day: Still dealing with flu bug•
-
Orioles' Darren O'Day: Will be available Monday•
-
Orioles' Darren O'Day: Dealing with flu symptoms•
-
Is Eric Thames' blastoff for real?
Is Eric Thames' hot start proof that he's an elite hitter? Not so fast, Chris Towers says.
-
Can you wait out Marte suspension?
So you've lost Starling Marte for the next 80 games. Now what? Scott White helps you decide...
-
Podcast: Freeman, Thames
We’ve found our 2017 version of Trevor Story. Eric Thames is arguably the fastest riser of...
-
Waiver Wire: Bush, Brach become closers
Matt Bush and Brad Brach are in line for saves now, but which does Scott White prefer? Also,...
-
Ranking the top DL stashes
Is your roster overflowing with injured players? You're not alone. Scott White is here to help...
-
Nola really is throwing harder
Does an uptick in velocity make Aaron Nola a more valuable Fantasy option? Chris Towers looks...