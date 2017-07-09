Orioles' Darren O'Day: Notches 11th hold Saturday
O'Day struck out the only batter he faced Saturday against Minnesota to pick up his 11th hold of the season.
He hasn't been as dominant in 2017 as we've become used to, as evidenced by his worst ERA (3.86) since joining the Orioles in 2012. O'Day has struggled with command more this year than in past seasons, but overall the veteran has been serviceable when deployed tactfully in leagues that reward holds.
More News
-
Orioles' Darren O'Day: Reinstated from DL•
-
Orioles' Darren O'Day: Will be activated Friday•
-
Orioles' Darren O'Day: Feeling fine after simulated game•
-
Orioles' Darren O'Day: Could return by Friday•
-
Orioles' Darren O'Day: Set for mound work Monday•
-
Orioles' Darren O'Day: Completes pain-free throwing session•
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
How much has the prospect landscape changed in half a season's time? Scott White checks in...
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...