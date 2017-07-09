O'Day struck out the only batter he faced Saturday against Minnesota to pick up his 11th hold of the season.

He hasn't been as dominant in 2017 as we've become used to, as evidenced by his worst ERA (3.86) since joining the Orioles in 2012. O'Day has struggled with command more this year than in past seasons, but overall the veteran has been serviceable when deployed tactfully in leagues that reward holds.