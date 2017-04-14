Orioles' Darren O'Day: Notches first hold of 2017
O'Day struck out one Blue Jay in a perfect seventh inning Thursday to notch his first hold of the season.
Despite getting smacked around in his first three appearances (six runs on six hits and five walks over 2.2 innings), manager Buck Showalter didn't hesitate to call on O'Day to preserve a one-run lead Thursday. The 34-year-old struck out Kevin Pillar to open the seventh inning before inducing to easy groundouts by Justin Smoak and Devon Travis. O'Day will continue to be used in high-leverage situations, and this latest performance could be the one that gets the veteran on track moving forward.
