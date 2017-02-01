O'Day has overcome the hamstring and shoulder issues that led him to the DL twice last season, MASN Sports reports.

O'Day, coming off one of the worst seasons in his eight-year MLB career, is a good bet to bounce back in 2017. Prior to last year's injury-plagued campaign, O'Day had logged 68-plus appearances and 62-plus innings in each of his first four seasons with Baltimore. During that span, the 34-year-old righty averaged 20 holds, six wins and three saves per season. A good spring would certainly boost owners' confidence, but either way O'Day should come at a nice value for league's that honor holds.