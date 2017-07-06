Washington was designated for assignment Thursday.

This comes as somewhat of a surprise, as Washington had been batting a solid .282 with 13 home runs and five stolen bases. However, the Orioles wanted to bring fellow infielder Johnny Giavotella up to the big leagues, and Washington ended up being the 40-man roster casualty. The 26-year-old's power could create some intrigue on waivers, although this moves likely relegates him to an organizational depth role moving forward.