Orioles' David Washington: Sent outright to Norfolk
Washington cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday.
Washington was designated for assignment Thursday, but he didn't attract any interest on waivers despite the fact that he posted an .841 OPS with the Tides this season. He seems to be locked into an organizational depth role moving forward.
