Orioles' Donnie Hart: Picks up hold Wednesday
Hart needed just one out Wednesday against the Reds to log his first hold of the campaign.
The left-handed specialist has yet to allow a run this season through five outings, a feat that only one other Orioles pitcher (Brad Brach) has accomplished. Hart is off to a good start, owning a nifty 6:0 K:BB through 4.1 innings while enjoying his first career win on April 7 against the Yankees. With Zach Britton (forearm) sidelined for a bit, Hart could be in line for a few more high-leverage opportunities than otherwise expected.
