Orioles' Donnie Hart: Puts forth solid first-half numbers
Hart made 29 relief appearances in the pre All-Star break, managing a 2.96 ERA and 1.36 WHIP over 24.1 innings.
Bouncing between Triple-A and MLB in his sophomore campaign, Hart has performed admirably overall. He began the year with 12 straight scoreless appearances before struggling a bit in May and early June. Although the 26-year-old southpaw has managed five holds and a victory in 2017, he's unlikely to repeat that in the second half now that the O's bullpen is back to full strength.
More News
-
Podcast: Is the ball 'juiced' now?
We bring in All-Star break reinforcements. The Ringer's Ben Lindbergh joins us to discuss if...
-
Podcast: Midway Fantasy All-Stars
At the All-Star break, we break down the best of Fantasy so far, plus talk about some key struggling...
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
How much has the prospect landscape changed in half a season's time? Scott White checks in...
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...