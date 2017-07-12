Hart made 29 relief appearances in the pre All-Star break, managing a 2.96 ERA and 1.36 WHIP over 24.1 innings.

Bouncing between Triple-A and MLB in his sophomore campaign, Hart has performed admirably overall. He began the year with 12 straight scoreless appearances before struggling a bit in May and early June. Although the 26-year-old southpaw has managed five holds and a victory in 2017, he's unlikely to repeat that in the second half now that the O's bullpen is back to full strength.