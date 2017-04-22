Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Continues hot start to season
Bundy (3-1) fired seven shutout innings on six hits and one walk while striking out three to earn the win Friday against the Red Sox.
Bundy was only given two runs offense of support, but it was plenty, as he scattered six singles in his outstanding performance. He's allowed one or fewer earned runs in three of his four starts and he's beginning to look like a potential breakout candidate, as he boasts a 1.37 ERA. He'll make his next start Wednesday against the Rays.
More News
-
Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Will start Friday•
-
Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Tosses six shutout innings in win Sunday•
-
Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Suffers loss despite quality start Tuesday•
-
Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Whiffs eight in Wednesday's win•
-
Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Finishes spring with ugly numbers•
-
Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Takes step backward Sunday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...
-
Bumgarner injury: Fantasy fallout
What does Madison Bumgarner's injury mean in Fantasy and what potential replacement options...
-
Week 4: Ranking two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start possibilities off the waiver wire this week. Scott White shares...
-
Things to know: Week 4 storylines
The schedule. The matchups. Strikeout trends. Velocity tidbits. Chris Towers runs you through...
-
Danny Duffy: Ace or a wild card?
Depending on how you look at him, you can be optimistic or pessimistic about Danny Duffy's...
-
Podcast: Legit-O-Meter, Week 4
Nearly three weeks in, it might be time to cut some players loose. Should you be dropping guys...