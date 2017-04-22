Bundy (3-1) fired seven shutout innings on six hits and one walk while striking out three to earn the win Friday against the Red Sox.

Bundy was only given two runs offense of support, but it was plenty, as he scattered six singles in his outstanding performance. He's allowed one or fewer earned runs in three of his four starts and he's beginning to look like a potential breakout candidate, as he boasts a 1.37 ERA. He'll make his next start Wednesday against the Rays.