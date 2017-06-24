Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Fans eight in Saturday win

Bundy (8-6) allowed three runs on five hits and four walks while striking out eight across seven innings to earn the win Saturday against the Rays.

Bundy gave up a pair of homers in the third inning to blow a three-run lead, but the Orioles offense came up big in the seventh inning to help him earn his eighth victory of the year. After allowing 10 earned runs in his last 9.1 innings over his previous two starts, his quality start will hopefully end his brief skid and return him to being a strong fantasy option. He'll make his next start Saturday against the Rays.