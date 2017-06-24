Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Fans eight in Saturday win
Bundy (8-6) allowed three runs on five hits and four walks while striking out eight across seven innings to earn the win Saturday against the Rays.
Bundy gave up a pair of homers in the third inning to blow a three-run lead, but the Orioles offense came up big in the seventh inning to help him earn his eighth victory of the year. After allowing 10 earned runs in his last 9.1 innings over his previous two starts, his quality start will hopefully end his brief skid and return him to being a strong fantasy option. He'll make his next start Saturday against the Rays.
More News
-
Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Starting schedule adjusted•
-
Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Hit hard in loss to Indians•
-
Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Wins despite uneven outing•
-
Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Loses in quality start Friday•
-
Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Takes loss Saturday vs. Boston•
-
Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Sees numbers dip in May•
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...
-
Podcast: Surprise stats, Week 13
We’re reviewing a busy Thursday around baseball that featured another Cameron Maybin home run,...
-
Prospects: Schwarber down; Castillo up
How does Kyle Schwarber compare to the most stashable minor leaguers? And what can we expect...