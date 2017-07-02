Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Fans seven in Saturday loss
Bundy (8-7) allowed five runs on seven hits while striking out seven across four innings to take the loss Saturday against the Rays.
Bundy gave up three runs in the first inning, and was lifted after throwing 99 pitches in just four innings. Since boasting a 2.93 ERA on June 3, his ERA has soared to 4.02 in less than a month, and he's becoming a player with significant risk when using him in fantasy lineups. He'll make his next start Thursday against the Twins.
