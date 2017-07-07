Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Melts down in third inning, takes eighth loss
Bundy (8-8) took the loss Thursday against the Twins, allowing six earned runs over 5.0 innings. He gave up five hits and two walks and added four strikeouts.
Bundy cruised through the first two innings on just 25 pitches before running into major trouble in the third. The Twins batted around on him in that inning and scratched across all six of their runs in the frame to to give them a lead they would not relinquish. Although Bundy got a bit unlucky with some defensive issues behind him in the third, he still gave up some hard contact throughout what would be the decisive inning. Bundy's ERA now sits at 4.33 entering the All-Star break after notching a 2.89 mark through the first two months of the season. He's gone 5.0 innings or less in four of his last five outings, so the upcoming extended rest entering second half is a welcome sight.
