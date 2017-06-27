Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Next start still TBD

Bundy will make his next start during this weekend's series against the Rays, but the exact day has yet to be decided, Eduardo A. Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Bundy said the upcoming start "depends on how things fall into place," a likely reference to Chris Tillman's upcoming paternity leave. The Orioles have been attempting to lighten his workload by mixing up the rotation, as the right-hander has already racked up 27.1 innings through five starts this month and 99 on the season. All estimates point to Bundy starting Saturday's matchup, but the team will make a firm decision later in the week.