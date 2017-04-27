Orioles' Dylan Bundy: No-decision despite quality start Wednesday
Bundy (3-1) allowed two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out three over 6.2 innings but came away with a no-decision in Wednesday's 5-4 extra-inning win over the Rays.
Both runs scored on solo shots by Tim Beckham, as Bundy held the rest of the Rays lineup in check. The right-hander has now delivered five quality starts in five trips to the mound with a 1.65 ERA and 0.98 WHIP, but his 23:6 K:BB through 32.2 innings suggests he may be pitching a little over his head at the moment. The 24-year-old gets a potentially tough test in his next outing Monday on the road against the Red Sox.
More News
-
Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Continues hot start to season•
-
Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Will start Friday•
-
Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Tosses six shutout innings in win Sunday•
-
Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Suffers loss despite quality start Tuesday•
-
Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Whiffs eight in Wednesday's win•
-
Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Finishes spring with ugly numbers•
-
10 closers on shaky ground
So you know where all 30 closer situations stand? Shoot, some teams can't even figure out their...
-
Thames owners in a no-lose spot
Chris Towers takes a look at what you might need to justify trading Eric Thames coming off...
-
Week 4 Trade Values Chart
Is Dallas Keuchel someone you should be looking to move after his hot start? Chris Towers thinks...
-
Bellinger, Corbin and Deep League Buys
Heath Cummings discusses the outlook for Dodgers' prospect Cody Bellinger.
-
Sale, Thor among five changed SPs
Five big-name pitchers have made changes to their repertoires in the early going this season....
-
Bellinger the call-up we've hoped for
How excited should Fantasy Baseball owners be for Cody Bellinger? Scott White looks at the...