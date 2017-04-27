Bundy (3-1) allowed two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out three over 6.2 innings but came away with a no-decision in Wednesday's 5-4 extra-inning win over the Rays.

Both runs scored on solo shots by Tim Beckham, as Bundy held the rest of the Rays lineup in check. The right-hander has now delivered five quality starts in five trips to the mound with a 1.65 ERA and 0.98 WHIP, but his 23:6 K:BB through 32.2 innings suggests he may be pitching a little over his head at the moment. The 24-year-old gets a potentially tough test in his next outing Monday on the road against the Red Sox.