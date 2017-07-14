Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Scheduled to start Tuesday
Bundy will open his second half when he takes the hill Tuesday at home against Texas, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
With high expectations entering the season, Bundy disappointed with a 4.33 ERA and .500 record (8-8) in the first half. He started hot, winning five of his first six decisions, but then struggled to find the win column -- as well as keep the ball from flying over the fence. Before his last outing, Bundy had given up at least one homer in 11 straight games.
More News
-
Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Melts down in third inning, takes eighth loss•
-
Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Fans seven in Saturday loss•
-
Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Will move to back of rotation•
-
Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Shelled in five June starts•
-
Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Starting Saturday vs. Rays•
-
Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Next start still TBD•
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
The first week back from the All-Star break is about half the size of a normal week, making...
-
Podcast: Second half lookahead
The Fantasy Baseball Podcast welcomes back Al Melchior, who looks ahead to the second half...
-
Podcast: Is the ball 'juiced' now?
We bring in All-Star break reinforcements. The Ringer's Ben Lindbergh joins us to discuss if...