Play

Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Scheduled to start Tuesday

Bundy will open his second half when he takes the hill Tuesday at home against Texas, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

With high expectations entering the season, Bundy disappointed with a 4.33 ERA and .500 record (8-8) in the first half. He started hot, winning five of his first six decisions, but then struggled to find the win column -- as well as keep the ball from flying over the fence. Before his last outing, Bundy had given up at least one homer in 11 straight games.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast