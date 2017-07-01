Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Shelled in five June starts

Bundy struggled to a 2-3 record and 5.93 ERA over five June starts, allowing a career-worst seven home runs during the month.

The young gun opened 2017 without allowing a home run through his first 26.1 innings (four starts), but he's surrendered at least one deep fly in 11 of 12 outings since then, including four multi-homer games. Bundy enters May with a 3.73 ERA, but has performed admirably overall. His eight wins are good for fifth-best in the AL, and Bundy's 99 innings pitched rank in the league's top ten. The 24-year-old righty is on pace to log more than 200 innings and notch 150 punchouts this season.