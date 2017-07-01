Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Starting Saturday vs. Rays
Bundy will start Saturday's home game against Tampa Bay, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
The O's rotation entered the weekend series with a bit of uncertainty, but things have panned out and Bundy will go against the Rays for a second straight game. He dealt seven quality innings in last Saturday's victory in Tampa, and owns a 3.38 ERA, .200 BAA and 11:6 BB:K over two starts against the Rays this season.
