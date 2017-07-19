Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Stifles Rangers for ninth win of season
Bundy (9-8) tossed six innings of one-run ball during Tuesday's win over the Rangers, allowing four hits and one walk with four strikeouts.
Bundy allowed a leadoff home run to Shin-Soo Choo, but he settled down in short order and only allowed four baserunners over six full frames thereafter. He owed much of his success on the night to his location, which included first-pitch strikes to 17 of 23 batters while 68 percent of his pitches found the strike zone. There were concerns that Bundy's substandard performance leading up to the All-Star break was partially due to a lack of endurance, but a 12-day break seemed to freshen him up and he will look to build on this outing Sunday against the Astros.
