Bundy (2-1) earned his second win of the season with six shutout innings in Sunday's 11-4 triumph over the Blue Jays.

While the final score is not close, the game actually played out much differently, as Bundy had to battle into the sixth inning to receive meaningful run support. He threw 66 percent of his pitches for strikes, including an impressive 15 swinging strikes, and allowed just one man past first base. Bundy's early results have been terrific, and he will take a 1.86 ERA into Saturday's start against the Red Sox.