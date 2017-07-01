Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Will move to back of rotation
Bundy will move to the back of the rotation following his start Thursday, giving him 11 days off with the All-Star break in between, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
This allows Bundy to get more time off following his rough June. The right-hander posted a 5.93 ERA with a 24:13 K:BB during his five starts while allowing seven home runs over the course of 27.1 innings on the mound. Manager Buck Showalter is hopeful that this clears the 24-year-old's head and allows him to work it out over the break.
More News
-
Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Shelled in five June starts•
-
Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Starting Saturday vs. Rays•
-
Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Next start still TBD•
-
Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Fans eight in Saturday win•
-
Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Starting schedule adjusted•
-
Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Hit hard in loss to Indians•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...