Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Will move to back of rotation

Bundy will move to the back of the rotation following his start Thursday, giving him 11 days off with the All-Star break in between, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

This allows Bundy to get more time off following his rough June. The right-hander posted a 5.93 ERA with a 24:13 K:BB during his five starts while allowing seven home runs over the course of 27.1 innings on the mound. Manager Buck Showalter is hopeful that this clears the 24-year-old's head and allows him to work it out over the break.