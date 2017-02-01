Bundy is not expected to be on an innings limit in 2017, MASN Sports reports.

Bundy logged 109.2 innings for the Orioles last season over 34 games that included 16 starts. Manager Buck Showalter expressed confidence that the young right-hander will be ready to handle the load of being in the starting rotation. Bundy features a mid-90s fastball that he complements with a solid changeup and curveball. The Orioles' first-round selection in 2011 was noticeably better at home (3.14 ERA) than on the road (5.21 ERA) in 2016, and he seemed to tire late in the season. However, with his first full season now in the books, Bundy's splits should improve in his sophomore campaign.