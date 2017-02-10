Pena was designated for assignment by the Orioles on Friday, MASN's Roch Kubatko reports.

With the Orioles acquiring Gabriel Ynoa from the Mets on Friday, the organization needed to clear a spot on the 40-man roster and Pena was the casualty. Pena, 27, is a strong defensive catcher but he showed very little as a batter while with the Orioles last season, slashing .200/.238/.275 with 14 strikeouts in 40 at-bats. He could draw interest from another club looking to add organizational depth at catcher, but he's unlikely to see much time at the major league level in 2017.