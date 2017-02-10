Orioles' Francisco Pena: Designated for assignment
Pena was designated for assignment by the Orioles on Friday, MASN's Roch Kubatko reports.
With the Orioles acquiring Gabriel Ynoa from the Mets on Friday, the organization needed to clear a spot on the 40-man roster and Pena was the casualty. Pena, 27, is a strong defensive catcher but he showed very little as a batter while with the Orioles last season, slashing .200/.238/.275 with 14 strikeouts in 40 at-bats. He could draw interest from another club looking to add organizational depth at catcher, but he's unlikely to see much time at the major league level in 2017.
More News
-
Orioles' Francisco Pena: Recalled by Orioles•
-
Orioles' Francisco Pena: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Orioles' Francisco Pena: Should be optioned Friday•
-
Orioles' Francisco Pena: Gets start behind the dish•
-
Orioles' Francisco Pena: Hits first homer of season Thursday•
-
Orioles' Francisco Pena: Will start against Red Sox Thursday•