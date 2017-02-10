Ynoa was acquired by the Orioles on Friday in exchange for cash considerations.

The 23-year-old righty made 10 appearances with the Mets last season but was knocked around in what was his first big league stint. He gave up 13 runs over 18.3 innings , but he did manage 17 strikeouts in that span. According to Press Box Online's Rich Dubroff, general manager Dan Duquette stated that Ynoa could turn into a starter once he develops a consistent breaking pitch. With that, Ynoa could begin the season in Triple-A Norfolk's rotation.