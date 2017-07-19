Harvey (elbow) pitched in his first rehab appearance since undergoing Tommy John surgery last July, Jon Meoli of the Baltimore Sun reports.

Moving forward, Harvey will continue to rehab in rookie-league games until reporting to High-A Frederick for the rest of the 2017 campaign. The right-hander will pitch once a week during the rest of the year, and then rest during the offseason, instead of continuing to pitch in the winter leagues.

