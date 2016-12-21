Harvey (elbow) could begin throwing again as early as next week, Eduardo Encina of the Baltimore Sun reports.

The potential throwing session is only expected to be a light 45-foot "toss-and-catch" exercise, but given the fact that he'll be five months removed from Tommy John surgery by Monday, it seems like the top prospect is right on track with his rehab process. This timetable would line up Harvey for a possible return date late in the 2017 season, although things should be clearer as he progresses further in his recovery. If all goes as planned, the right-hander could begin long toss in a couple months with limited offerings off a mound following that step.