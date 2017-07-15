Orioles' Hunter Harvey: Starting rehab assignment Wednesday
Harvey (elbow) will begin a rehab assignment Wednesday, MASN's Roch Kubatko reports.
This is a significant step in Harvey's recovery from Tommy John surgery after undergoing the procedure in late July of 2016. The expectation is that Harvey will begin his rehab in rookie-league games before the Orioles activate him at High-A Frederick. Harvey is considered one of the best pitching prospects in the Orioles' system, but injuries have slowed the 22-year-old's development.
