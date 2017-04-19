Harvey (elbow) threw off flat ground Wednesday, the Baltimore Sun's Eduardo Encina reports.

Harvey's rehab from the Tommy John surgery he underwent last July has been going according to plan, and this is just the next step for the former top prospect. Prior to the procedure, Harvey yielded 39 runs over 125.2 innings in the minors, but even then fought a slew of arm issues. The 22-year-old still has time on his side, and there's a possibility he can pitch in a game by late summer.